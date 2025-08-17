Ruben Amorim to axe Man United star from squad to take on Arsenal as transfer looks likely

Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to leave Rasmus Hojlund out of his squad for today’s game against Arsenal.

The Denmark international has struggled during his time at Man Utd, and it now looks increasingly like his future lies away from Old Trafford.

According to the Athletic, Hojlund won’t be involved against Arsenal today, having supposedly been told that he’s not in Amorim’s plans.

Several clubs are said to be interested in Hojlund, though it remains to be seen how close he is to finalising his exit from United.

The Red Devils have made changes up front this summer, bringing in an entirely new front three with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Rasmus Hojlund surely leaving Manchester United

Hojlund is a target for AC Milan, as previously reported by Alfredo Pedulla for CaughtOffside.

It could be that the 22-year-old will soon be making his way back to Serie A, where he previously looked like an exciting young talent during a spell with Atalanta.

MUFC fans will be disappointed that things didn’t work out for Hojlund in English football, but it’s now surely time for him to move on.

Amorim has Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as central striker options, while Cunha can also play there, so it makes sense that Hojlund’s playing time is surely going to be really limited.

Man United start their season at home against Arsenal

United host Arsenal at Old Trafford today for their opening game of the 2025/26 season – far from the ideal start.

While you can never write off United, there has also been a pretty considerable gap between them and the Gunners in recent years.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished second last season, while United finished all the way down in 15th.

Still, this is a new season, with some new signings, so United fans will hope they can surprise a few people with three points this afternoon.