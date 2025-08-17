Video: Riccardo Calafiori gives Arsenal the lead vs Man United after goalkeeping horror-show

Riccardo Calafiori celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori has scored Arsenal’s first goal of the new Premier League season, heading home from a Declan Rice corner against Manchester United.

However, the Italy international got a lot of help from Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who was not at all convincing from the Rice corner.

Watch below as Calafiori did well to pounce at the far post, with Arsenal taking an early lead at Old Trafford this afternoon…

"A magical Arsenal set piece" ? Riccardo Calafiori opens the scoring for the Gunners! pic.twitter.com/a1m2uj2cfE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2025

Calafiori wasn’t necessarily even going to start this game after the immense form of Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back last season, but he’s done well to make an instant impact for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal take early lead, but can they hold on for three points away to United?

Arsenal have made just the start they wanted, but United also looked dangerous in the first few minutes, so this game is far from over.

The Gunners are often a threat from set pieces, and Bayindir looks a little nervy in goal, starting in place of the not yet fully fit Andre Onana.

This is a good start for Arsenal to build on, but there’s a long way to go yet, and their record away to Man Utd isn’t the best.

It will be interesting to see what kind of response we see from Ruben Amorim’s side today, but for now it’s looking like more frustration for the Portuguese tactician.

Amorim made a dire start with MUFC last season, but many will have expected more from them after a full pre-season and some new signings.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are both in the team today, but yet to have that impact that Amorim and the club’s fans will have been looking for.