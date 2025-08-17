“That’s a worry” – Roy Keane aims dig at Arsenal after 1-0 win at Manchester United

Arsenal players celebrate after scoring vs Man United, and Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studio (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal even after their hard-fought 1-0 win at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Gunners made a winning start to the new campaign, with an early goal from Riccardo Calafiori proving to be enough to clinch all three points for the visitors.

Keane wasn’t too impressed, however, with the fact that Arsenal didn’t push for a second goal, which he feels puts them in a different category from Liverpool and Manchester City.

See below as Keane assessed that Arsenal performance against his old club United in his punditry role for Sky Sports…

"Comparing them to a Man City or a Liverpool, they're always looking for the second goal!" Roy Keane questions Arsenal's mentality once they go a goal in front… pic.twitter.com/mVUFb7quW3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2025

Keane still found some praise for Arsenal as they ground out a win, with the Gunners sure to be happy to have come away from Old Trafford with all three points in what looked like a challenging opening day fixture.

Arsenal win at Man United but is attack still a concern?

Arsenal fans will be glad their team won this tricky away game, but could there still be signs of concerns for the season ahead?

The Gunners didn’t look particularly impressive in attack, with their defence once again helping them cling on to a one-goal victory.

It was a difficult debut for new striker Viktor Gyokeres, and Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping for better from him as the season goes on.

? Mikel Arteta explained what went wrong for Viktor Gyokeres on a quiet Arsenal debut…? pic.twitter.com/wDuATrdaK8 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, we didn’t really see enough from Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli, and summer signing Noni Madueke doesn’t necessarily look like he’ll do much more than add depth.

Keane might be being overly critical of Arsenal here, but some Gooners will undoubtedly also be concerned that their team didn’t really look like getting a second to kill off the game this afternoon.

United were unlucky not to score and better teams will surely punish AFC unless they improve.