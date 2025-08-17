Ruben Amorim worryingly has to tell Altay Bayindir how to catch a ball after Arsenal’s winner against Man Utd

Altay Bayindir and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to his goalkeeper Altay Bayindir making an awful mistake for Arsenal’s winning goal today.

The Turkish ‘keeper came in for Andre Onana, who hasn’t exactly been that impressive during his time as Man Utd’s number one.

Still, Bayindir made a really poor error inside the first ten minutes of today’s game, failing to deal with a corner kick, with Riccardo Calafiori then able to pounce and put Arsenal into the lead.

It proved to be the winner for the Gunners, and Amorim addressed the error after the game.

Ridiculously enough, the Portuguese tactician actually had to tell Bayindir to catch the ball with his hands when he spoke afterwards.

Ruben Amorim on Altay Bayindir’s mistake vs Arsenal

“Everyone needs to improve. The goalkeeper has to use the hands to catch the ball,” Amorim said in his press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“I understand we are trying to help the game have more goals, but sometimes too much is too much. I don’t want to complain.”

?? Ruben Amorim was *NOT* happy with Arsenal's winning goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/oQG8THfQIe — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2025

It’s not a great sign of where United are that Amorim is needing to tell his goalkeeper to use his hands to catch a ball.

United’s attack misfires in defeat against Arsenal

Still, MUFC had other issues in today’s game as their new attack couldn’t find the back of the net.

United had plenty of chances, but Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko just couldn’t put them away.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had a good game and helped keep United at bay, but the club will be expecting a lot more from their considerable investment in three new big-name attacking players.