Tottenham edge closer to statement signing after starting season with a thumping win

Tottenham started their season in the perfect manner after a 3-0 win against newly promoted Burnley.

Richarlison scored a brace, with one of the goals being a brilliant overhead kick goal. Brennan Johnson was the other scorer for Thomas Frank’s team who started the season impressively.

The focus will now turn towards making signings as Frank believes that his team needs additions in the attacking and creative department.

One of the players they have been linked with is Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The transfer saga surrounding Eze has now taken a dramatic turn, with the midfielder reportedly pushing hard for a move to Tottenham.

Eberechi Eze agrees personal terms with Tottenham

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Eze has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Spurs, showing his clear desire to swap Selhurst Park for North London.

Crystal Palace now face a growing crisis, as the 27-year-old’s determination to leave comes at a critical point in their preparations for the new season.

It is understood that Eze will not be included in the Palace squad for their upcoming clash against Chelsea, a strong signal that his time at the club may be drawing to an abrupt close.

Eze’s eagerness to move on has left Palace in a difficult position. On one hand, they are keen to retain a player who was arguably their most influential attacking outlet last season.

On the other, the risk of keeping an unsettled player in the squad could destabilize Oliver Glasner’s plans heading into the new campaign.

For Tottenham, this represents a major breakthrough in their pursuit of an attacking midfielder who can provide both creativity and goals.

Spurs need a replacement of James Maddison

With James Maddison sidelined through injury, Spurs have been desperate to add another dynamic playmaker capable of dictating games in the final third.

Behind the scenes, Palace have already started exploring potential replacements, holding talks with several targets as they brace for the possibility of losing their star man.

Still, negotiations with Spurs are expected to intensify in the coming days as Daniel Levy attempts to strike a deal that satisfies all parties.

