“Glaring issue” – Gary Neville names the signing Man United need after defeat to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made it clear that his old club need to sign a new goalkeeper after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the winner for the Gunners after an awful error by Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir started over Andre Onana, who has also been a pretty poor performer for the Red Devils in recent times, so it’s not too surprising that Neville wants to see a new ‘keeper join.

Speaking after the game, Neville named Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez as the ideal signing to come in and be United’s new number one.

Gary Neville urges Man United to sign Emiliano Martinez

“There’s a glaring issue for Manchester United that can’t be ignored and that is that they do need to find a goalkeeper,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“That needs to be sorted either with a permanent signing or a loan. The two that you look at that have been mentioned in the last few weeks are Martinez and Donnarumma.”

He added: “We’ve seen Martinez play in World Cup finals. They’ve played under extreme pressure and they can handle it. Man United need that.

“I think they need to sort the goalkeeper out because they will keep conceding goals and points and it undermines what you’re doing.

“I’ve said it for years, you need personality, character and stability in that position. I think United need to deal with it in the next couple of weeks.”

Positives to take from United’s defeat to Arsenal

If not for the error by Bayindir, we could well have seen United beat Arsenal today.

MUFC dominated much of the game, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya needing to make some superb saves to preserve the clean sheet.

If United had someone like Martinez and a bit more luck in front of goal, then there’s surely the making of a decent team there.