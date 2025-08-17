West Ham United send £42m offer to sign Chelsea star

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United’s search for midfield reinforcements has reportedly led them to Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos, but their pursuit is proving complicated.

According to Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, the Hammers tabled a £42 million bid for the highly-rated Brazilian, only to be firmly rebuffed by the London rivals.

Signed by Chelsea from Vasco da Gama for around £13 million in January 2023, the midfielder has steadily developed his game in Europe.

A season-long loan at Strasbourg last year accelerated his growth, with the youngster producing an impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

Andrey Santos impressed away from Chelsea last season

Across all competitions, he was directly involved in 17 goals, an impressive tally for a player largely operating from deeper midfield areas.

Chelsea rewarded his progress by giving him a platform at the Club World Cup this summer, where he featured in four games. While Santos impressed with his energy and ball-winning ability, breaking into Enzo Maresca’s first-choice midfield remains a tough challenge, with fierce competition from the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

West Ham see an opportunity, however. With Edson Alvarez expected to depart this summer, Graham Potter’s side are prioritising a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who can contribute defensively while also driving forward in attack.

Chelsea have no intention to entertain West Ham United offer

But Chelsea’s stance has been crystal clear. The Blues consider Santos a cornerstone for the future and have no plans to sell him. Club officials have reportedly informed West Ham to abandon their chase, dismissing the Hammers’ persistence as unrealistic.

For now, it seems West Ham will have to look elsewhere for Alvarez’s replacement.

Having started their season with a 3-0 defeat against newly promoted Sunderland, the Hammers are in desperate need of new additions in their squad.

