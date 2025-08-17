Only Chelsea: Fabrizio Romano makes significant transfer vow to CFC fans

Enzo Maresca during a Chelsea game at the Club World Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has promised Chelsea fans that there’s no risk of Xavi Simons going anywhere else this summer.

The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, and as such it makes sense that this Chelsea ownership would be keen to make him one of their priorities.

Simons, 22, looks like he has a big future in the game, and he can also surely make an impact straight away for a big club like Chelsea after hitting double figures for goals and assists last season.

See below as Romano has played down links with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, insisting that Simons only wants to move to Stamford Bridge…

Discussing the latest on the Simons saga, Romano posted on X: “Xavi Simons never considered as options other clubs than Chelsea. All parties waiting for Nkunku’s exit as next step ahead of talks accelerating with Leipzig. No Bayern for Xavi, only #CFC. Man City’s target (only if Savinho joins Spurs) is Rodrygo, not Xavi or Akliouche.”

Xavi Simons transfer: Chelsea his only destination, insists Romano

Romano has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most reliable transfer journalists in the industry, so Chelsea fans will no doubt be relieved to hear this big promise from him here.

CFC supporters can surely rest easy that Simons is on his way, even if it’s not quite done yet due to the Blues also needing to offload Christopher Nkunku.

That will be a crucial step, according to Romano, but there’s seemingly no risk of any other clubs hijacking the Simons deal.

Chelsea still chasing signings after another busy summer

Chelsea’s spending just won’t stop, with Simons looking like the next exciting target to watch out for after the arrivals of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato.

It will be interesting to see if all this spending can finally help Enzo Maresca’s side challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea start their Premier League season today with a home game against Crystal Palace.