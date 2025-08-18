Chelsea star’s potential exit hanging in the balance after latest twist in transfer talks

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Transfer talks between Chelsea and Bayern Munich over the future of Christopher Nkunku remain complicated, with the French forward pushing hard for a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have set their valuation at around €40 million, a figure Bayern Munich currently see as high, making negotiations between the two clubs extremely challenging.

What makes this situation even more interesting is Nkunku’s own stance. The 27-year-old has made it clear that he wants a permanent transfer and has ruled out the possibility of leaving Chelsea on loan.

Christopher Nkunku has struggled to perform at Chelsea

Nkunku is known for his ability to play across the front line, whether as a central striker, a second forward, or even drifting wide, Nkunku’s technical quality and creativity made him a star during his time in Germany with RB Leipzig.

However, his time has been plagued by injuries in England and managers have favoured other players over the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge.

Due to his limited playing time with the Blues, he is now looking for a move away from the club to revive his career. His form once made him one of the best attackers in Europe and he hopes to regain that form by making a summer move this month.

Nkunku to join Bayern Munich this summer?

Bayern Munich have admired him for several years and see him as a player who could add depth and unpredictability to their attack.

However, with Chelsea firm on their price tag and Bayern reluctant to overspend, negotiations remain at a delicate stage.

Even though discussions are undeniably difficult, sources insist that talks have not broken down completely. Chelsea’s financial demands and Nkunku’s desire to move permanently to Bavaria mean this story is far from over as the transfer window continues.

