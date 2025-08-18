Crystal Palace striker being considered for surprise move to Saudi

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The future of Odsonne Edouard is once again the subject of speculation, with the Crystal Palace striker now attracting attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Reports emerging from the Middle East suggest that Al-Fayha are actively considering a move for the Frenchman as they look to sharpen their attack before the close of the Saudi transfer window, according to journalist Ahmed Ragab.

Edouard’s career trajectory in recent years has been unpredictable. Once regarded as one of the brightest attacking talents to emerge from the Paris Saint-Germain academy, the 27-year-old has struggled to consistently fulfil his potential in England.

Odsonne Edouard on his way out of Crystal Palace?

After spells with Celtic and then Crystal Palace, the forward was loaned to Leicester City last season in the hope of reviving his form. Unfortunately, the move did not go as planned.

Opportunities were limited, and his lack of impact coincided with Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, leaving question marks over his long-term future at the top level.

Despite that difficult chapter, Edouard has not been short of suitors this summer. In France, OGC Nice have already opened talks to bring the striker back to Ligue 1, where he is still remembered for his time at PSG’s youth setup and subsequent success in Scottish football.

A move to Saudi Arabia is possible for Edouard

Now, however, the possibility of a switch to Saudi Arabia has entered the picture.

Edouard is among the options on Al-Fayha’s shortlist. The Saudi club endured a frustrating campaign in front of goal last term and are desperate to inject more firepower into their frontline.

With both European and Middle Eastern clubs circling, the next few weeks could prove decisive for Edouard’s future. Whether he chooses a return to France or a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, one thing is clear, his time at Crystal Palace may be drawing to a close.

