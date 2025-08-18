Just in: Newcastle United move for 28-year-old could be blocked by Premier League club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa has taken another twist.

According to talkSPORT, the Magpies remain very keen on the Congo international as they look to strengthen their attacking options, but Brentford’s stance has once again shifted, complicating negotiations.

Earlier in the window, Brentford were open to discussions over a potential sale if their valuation was met.

However, sources suggest that in recent days the club have taken a tougher line, effectively doubling down on their demands.

Newcastle United told to increase their offer for Wissa

That change in position could see Newcastle forced into making a much larger financial commitment if they are to have any chance of landing the 28-year-old.

Wissa himself is understood to be pushing for an exit. The attacker has already expressed an openness to a new challenge, with the opportunity to play Champions League football at Newcastle viewed as particularly attractive.

Newcastle’s interest is clear. Eddie Howe is keen to add more firepower to his attacking department.

The departure of Callum Wilson from the club this summer has left the Magpies short with their attacking options, while the uncertain future of Alexander Isak at St. James’ Park is also one of the reasons why Newcastle are searching the market for a new striker.

Brentford could block Wissa’s move to St. James’ Park

Still, Brentford remain determined to hold firm unless Newcastle meet their valuation for the striker.

The Magpies have already seen one of their bids get rejected for the attacker earlier in the summer as per Sky Sports.

Newcastle are ready to test Brentford’s resolve again, but unless the two clubs can find common ground, Wissa’s future could remain unresolved.

