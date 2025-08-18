Ethan Ampadu of Leeds interacts with teammate Illan Meslier during the pre-season friendly match between Leeds and Villarreal. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds will be busy during the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, and one issue that needs resolved involves Illan Meslier. The 25-year-old is not in Daniel Farke’s plans for the club’s first season back in the Premier League, meaning that it is almost certain for him to leave.

And it could be his boyhood club that Meslier re-joins, as Sacha Tavolieri (via The Hard Tackle) has reported that Lorient have made contact with Leeds over a deal to bring the goalkeeper back home.

Meslier came through the ranks at Lorient before joining Leeds on loan in the summer of 2019, and subsequently making the move permanent 12 months later. Now, he could be set to go in the opposite direction.

Leeds are determined to sell Illan Meslier this summer

And according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), there is a very good chance that Meslier returns to Lorient this summer, especially since Leeds are now only asking for £5m to sell him.

“Leeds are still looking to get rid of Meslier. There are a few clubs in France who I hear are lining up offers, and that’s a move he would like to make to go back to his home country.

“His position at Leeds has been in serious doubt for a while. The manager doesn’t trust him, he made far too many errors last season and I think that’s when the decision was made to get somebody else in. Now they’ve gone and done that, it’s time for Meslier to move on.

“I think if any of those interested clubs make a move, it could be done very quickly, probably in the next few days because all parties want to do a deal. They want him gone, he’s happy to go, and there are clubs who want to bring him in.”

Leeds have already moved on from Meslier, and it is now a case of getting him out of the door. It remains to be seen where he ends up, but Lorient would surely be good for all parties.