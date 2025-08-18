LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United looks dejected following the team's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on February 08, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Last week, Leeds finalised the departure of Mateo Joseph, who joined La Liga side Mallorca on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from Elland Road throughout the summer, and a return to his native Spain was eventually completed.

Joseph made his debut for Mallorca over the weekend in their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, coming on as a half time substitute. And although that was a tough first match for him back in Spanish football, he is enjoying life back in the nation of his birth.

Mateo Joseph opens up on being unhappy at Leeds

In an interview with The Athletic (via LeedsUnited.News), Joseph has revealed that he is enjoying himself a lot more at Mallorca compared to his last couple of years at Elland Road.

“Here (at Mallorca), they gave me the feeling of being very close, very honest people, people who have confidence in me. I’m very happy with the confidence they have in me. My parents are very happy.

“The last two years have been very tough. My parents noticed that I wasn’t enjoying football at club level. Now, they tell me they see me differently, they see me smiling, more excited. They’re very happy.”

Although Joseph is still contracted to Leeds, there is every chance that he has already played his final match for the club. It would be no surprise to see him leave on a permanent basis in 2026, whether that be to remain at Mallorca or another club – most likely in La Liga. Regardless, his comments could make it harder for him to return.