Leeds forward claims Daniel Farke made his life difficult

Leeds United FC
Posted by
LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United looks dejected following the team's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on February 08, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Last week, Leeds finalised the departure of Mateo Joseph, who joined La Liga side Mallorca on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from Elland Road throughout the summer, and a return to his native Spain was eventually completed.

Joseph made his debut for Mallorca over the weekend in their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, coming on as a half time substitute. And although that was a tough first match for him back in Spanish football, he is enjoying life back in the nation of his birth.

Mateo Joseph opens up on being unhappy at Leeds

MALLORCA, SPAIN – AUGUST 16: Mateo Joseph of RCD Mallorca battles for possession with Eric Garcia and Pedri of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Athletic (via LeedsUnited.News), Joseph has revealed that he is enjoying himself a lot more at Mallorca compared to his last couple of years at Elland Road.

“Here (at Mallorca), they gave me the feeling of being very close, very honest people, people who have confidence in me. I’m very happy with the confidence they have in me. My parents are very happy.

“The last two years have been very tough. My parents noticed that I wasn’t enjoying football at club level. Now, they tell me they see me differently, they see me smiling, more excited. They’re very happy.”

Although Joseph is still contracted to Leeds, there is every chance that he has already played his final match for the club. It would be no surprise to see him leave on a permanent basis in 2026, whether that be to remain at Mallorca or another club – most likely in La Liga. Regardless, his comments could make it harder for him to return.

  1. If he performed for Leeds, he wouldn’t have been in the position he found himself in. He had plenty of chances and didn’t take them. He sounds like a sulky spoiled kid. Nobody will miss him and he’s more at his level now. If he couldn’t score in the Championship, he ain’t scoring in the PL.

