Leeds United involved in talks with European giants to sign striker

Leeds United FC
Posted by
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have opened formal talks with Swiss international forward Noah Okafor, with negotiations beginning last week and continuing over the weekend.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Yorkshire club are keen to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes and see Okafor as a major target to help strengthen their frontline.

Daniel Farke and his management have already signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer but they want to add another high-profile name to their attacking department.

The Whites open their Premier League campaign against Everton tonight and this match is going to provide a better picture of how the Leeds attack looks.

Leeds United involved in talks to sign Noah Okafor

Although discussions have started positively with Okafor, no agreement has yet been reached with his current club, AC Milan.

Leeds remain determined to keep the dialogue going this week, hopeful that they can secure a breakthrough before time runs out. Milan, for their part, are understood to be open to listening to offers but are not prepared to sanction a move unless the terms make sense both financially and for their squad depth.

25-year-old Okafor is regarded as a highly versatile attacker capable of playing across the frontline. Primarily a left-sided forward, he can also operate centrally as a striker or even out wide on the right when required.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United line up €80m move for in-form Premier League attacker
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Sources: Liverpool deal faces threat of hijack after talks stall to sign prime target
Chelsea players exclusive
Sources: Chelsea face crucial decision as interest increases in ‘selfless’ 26-year-old

Okafor is an experienced striker who can help Leeds

Noah Okafor of AC Milan
Noah Okafor of AC Milan (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

On the international stage, Okafor has represented Switzerland regularly since making his debut in 2019, playing in major tournaments such as Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

His experience at both domestic and international level makes him an attractive option for Leeds, who are aiming to survive in the Premier League this season.

With negotiations ongoing, all eyes will be on whether the club can strike a deal with Milan in the coming days.

Leeds United make 8-goal Premier League star their priority transfer target 

More Stories Noah Okafor

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Feels like he is probably Leeds’ third or fourth choice at this point. He fits the criteria of experienced and value for money, but will he have a major impact? I am not exactly excited by this move in truth.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *