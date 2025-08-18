Leeds United involved in talks with European giants to sign striker

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have opened formal talks with Swiss international forward Noah Okafor, with negotiations beginning last week and continuing over the weekend.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Yorkshire club are keen to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes and see Okafor as a major target to help strengthen their frontline.

Daniel Farke and his management have already signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer but they want to add another high-profile name to their attacking department.

The Whites open their Premier League campaign against Everton tonight and this match is going to provide a better picture of how the Leeds attack looks.

Leeds United involved in talks to sign Noah Okafor

Although discussions have started positively with Okafor, no agreement has yet been reached with his current club, AC Milan.

Leeds remain determined to keep the dialogue going this week, hopeful that they can secure a breakthrough before time runs out. Milan, for their part, are understood to be open to listening to offers but are not prepared to sanction a move unless the terms make sense both financially and for their squad depth.

25-year-old Okafor is regarded as a highly versatile attacker capable of playing across the frontline. Primarily a left-sided forward, he can also operate centrally as a striker or even out wide on the right when required.

Okafor is an experienced striker who can help Leeds

On the international stage, Okafor has represented Switzerland regularly since making his debut in 2019, playing in major tournaments such as Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

His experience at both domestic and international level makes him an attractive option for Leeds, who are aiming to survive in the Premier League this season.

With negotiations ongoing, all eyes will be on whether the club can strike a deal with Milan in the coming days.

