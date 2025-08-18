Liverpool set £35m asking price for player who struggled against Bournemouth in season opener

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer transfer business is still not over with under two weeks remaining in the transfer window to shut down.

The Reds have done majority of their transfer business this summer. They have strengthened their attack, midfield as well as their defense but changes could still be made by Arne Slot considering the options available in the market.

The Premier League champions are targeting moves for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as well as Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Both are being difficult to sign due to the stance taken by their current clubs but the situation could change soon giving Reds the hope of making a double deal that would make a statement.

Players could be allowed to leave the club as well, those are not in the plans of Slot or are refusing to sign a new deal.

Tsimikas and Konate could leave Liverpool

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave soon for more playing time away from Anfield while centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has still not signed a new deal at the club after entering the final year of his contract, faces an uncertain future.

With Konate refusing to sign a new deal after failing to agree to terms offered to him by the club, the Merseyside club are ready to cash in on him this summer.

The French centre-back struggled in Liverpool’s first match of the season against Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo left him on the floor when he scored for Andoni Iraola’s side to bring the visitors level in the match.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League giants are ready to sell the French defender this summer if they receive an offer of £35m for him.

Real Madrid are interested in Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid have shown interest in signing him but only as a free agent at the end of the season, similar to how they signed former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Konate.

Due to failed negotiations over his wage demands, the Reds are now ready to entertain the idea of selling Konate this summer.

In that case, the potential signing of Guehi would become even more important for them.

The final few days of the transfer window are entering an exciting phase and Liverpool will be on of the clubs actively looking to make changes to their squad.

