Sources: Liverpool deal faces threat of hijack after talks stall to sign prime target

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool started the new season with a 4-2 win against Bournemouth and even though they managed to get three points, there defensive performance was not the most impressive.

While their attack has versatility and x-factor, their defense is currently struggling.

Virgil Van Dijk did not look like his usual self while Ibrahima Konate, who is facing an uncertain future at Anfield, failed to deal with the threat of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

That is the reason why Arne Slot and his recruitment team want a new central defender this summer and their prime target is Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender, widely regarded as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League, has drawn strong interest both in England and abroad, but his next step remains uncertain.

Inter Milan join Liverpool in Marc Guehi race

In Italy, Inter Milan are carefully monitoring Guehi’s situation, even if they are not expected to make a formal approach this summer.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Inter’s leadership duo, president Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, have already communicated to the player’s representatives that Guehi is firmly on their shortlist for 2026.

If the 24-year-old centre-back does not leave Palace in this window and ultimately runs down his deal, Inter will be ready to swoop with a lucrative free-agent offer.

For now, Guehi’s immediate future is still tied to Crystal Palace and the ongoing interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have been in direct contact with Palace as they look to reinforce their defensive line under Slot, but negotiations have hit a stumbling block over valuation of the defender who has made 157 appearances for the Eagles.

Palace are failing to budge on their asking price

Palace are demanding in the region of £45–50 million, a figure Liverpool view as excessive given Guehi’s contract situation. With just one year remaining on his deal, Anfield chiefs have made it clear they will not exceed the £35–40 million mark.

This standoff could have wider consequences. If Palace remain firm in their stance and no agreement is reached with Liverpool or any other suitor this summer, Guehi could see out the season in South London and head towards becoming a free agent.

That scenario would be a golden opportunity for Inter, who could offer the England international a long-term contract without the burden of a transfer fee.

In that case, the Reds may have to turn their attention towards other targets, including Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa who has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool ready to let ‘reliable’ player leave the club in late summer move