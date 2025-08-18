Liverpool ready to let ‘reliable’ player leave the club in late summer move

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Kostas Tsimikas looks set to leave Liverpool this summer, with his departure expected to accelerate in the coming days.

The Greek international is prepared to move on as manager Arne Slot restructures his squad and defines his plans for the left-back role.

Liverpool are now open to listening to proposals for the 29-year-old defender, including the possibility of an initial loan move. While the club would ideally prefer a permanent transfer, the willingness to consider a loan shows a clear openness to facilitate his exit and give the player more opportunities elsewhere.

Kostas Tsimikas heading closer to Liverpool exit

Nicknamed “the Greek Scouser” by the fans at Anfield, Tsimikas has been a key player for the Reds. He has been a back-up for first choice left-back Andy Robertson for a long time.

With the Reds now signing Milos Kerkez this summer which has moved Tsimikas down the pecking order at Anfield, he is looking to leave to get more playing time away from the Premier League champions.

At 29, he is eager for more regular first-team football and believes now is the right time to look for a new challenge.

Clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation closely, with interest already forming as Liverpool signal their readiness to negotiate. His versatility, experience at the highest level, and attacking contributions from full-back make him an attractive option for sides in need of defensive reinforcements.

Premier League move is a possibility for the left-back

For Liverpool, Tsimikas’s exit would mark the end of a loyal chapter. He has been a consistent presence in their squad.

The Liverpool player has been described as ‘reliable’ for being a crucial back-up option for the Reds.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for the Reds star Tsimikas.

