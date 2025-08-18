Sources: Man City plot €100 million move for player wanted by Liverpool & Arsenal

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

The transfer market could be set for a major shake-up, with Manchester City identifying Rodrygo Goes as their primary target should Savinho leave the Etihad this summer.

The situation is closely tied to Tottenham, who are currently in negotiations to sign Savinho, but face stiff resistance from City over the fee, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Spurs have been told that their current valuation, in the region of €50–60 million, falls well short of City’s expectations.

Man City move for Rodrygo depends on Savinho

Only if Tottenham return with a significantly improved offer will the Premier League giants consider letting Savinho depart. Should that happen, Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team are ready to shift gears immediately towards Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Rordrygo, who scored 14 goals and delivered 11 assists last season, is a player Guardiola has admired for some time, particularly after his impressive performances against City in the Champions League. It is believed Pep has already spoken directly with the Brazilian, outlining his vision for the role Rodrygo would play in Manchester.

Real Madrid are open to evaluating offers, with City preparing a €100 million package: €80m guaranteed and €20m in performance-related add-ons.

Competition is fierce, however. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Rodrygo’s situation.

Arsenal and Liverpool have shown interest in Rodrygo

Arsenal were working on a loan plus buy option, but that plan has been put on hold while they assess Leandro Trossard’s future. Liverpool, meanwhile, could step into the race if their pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak fails to materialise.

Tottenham have also touched base with Rodrygo’s camp following Heung-min Son’s move to MLS, but their focus remains firmly on landing Savinho first.

Outside England, PSG and Al-Nassr have shown interest, though Rodrygo’s preference is to remain in top-level European football.

For now, the Brazilian insists he is not ruling out staying at Real Madrid, where he hopes to prove himself to new coach Xabi Alonso. Yet with game time under scrutiny and City ready to spend big, the lure of the Premier League remains strong.

