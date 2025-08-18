Newcastle United line up €80m move for in-form Premier League attacker

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have had an underwhelming transfer window this summer.

They have targeted attacking players but failed to sign their primary targets with their Premier League rivals hijacking those deals.

The Magpies were interested in a move for Joao Pedro who joined Chelsea, Benjamin Sesko who joined Manchester United and Hugo Ekitike who ended up at Liverpool.

They currently chasing Yoane Wissa of Brentford due to the uncertain future of Alexander Isak at St. James’ Park after the attacker expressed his desire to leave the club for a move to Liverpool.

Another player has now caught the attention of the recruitment team at Newcastle and it is a player who started the season in the best possible manner individually.

Newcastle United want Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is being targeted by manager Eddie Howe now as he aims to strengthen his team’s attack.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Magpies are considering a blockbuster €80 million offer to secure the Ghanaian international this summer.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in 2023 from Bristol City, has quickly become one of the club’s crucial players under manager Andoni Iraola.

With the promise of UEFA Champions League football and the chance to compete for trophies, the prospect of a move to St. James’ Park is expected to be a tempting one for the Ghanaian.

Semenyo has already proven he can perform on the big stage. Just this past week, he scored twice against Liverpool in a spirited performance during Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat at Anfield. That display only reinforced the notion that he is ready to take the next step in his career and compete at the highest level.

Semenyo’s long term future at Bournemouth is uncertain

For Bournemouth, however, the situation is more complicated. Losing their star attacker would represent a huge blow, especially given how central he has become to Iraola’s tactical approach. Yet a fee in the region of €80m would be extremely difficult for the Cherries to turn down.

Apart from the Magpies, Tottenham are also interested in a move for the 25-year-old attacker.

As things stand, Semenyo’s future remains uncertain, but interest from Newcastle is serious and growing.

