Official: Tottenham confirm defender deal, approved by boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

After years of uncertainty and loan spells, Djed Spence has finally secured his future at Tottenham, penning a new long-term contract that cements his place in the club’s plans.

The decision is confirmed by the club’s official website, with Spurs making it clear that the 25-year-old defender is now seen as a key figure in their long-term project.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the new deal for Spence has been personally approved by manager Thomas Frank.

Spence’s time at Tottenham has been far from simple. Since joining the club in 2022, the highly-rated full-back struggled to establish himself under previous managers and was loaned out on multiple occasions.

Tottenham defender regained form on a loan move

His most important stint came in Serie A with Genoa during the 2023/24 season, where he rediscovered his form. Those performances in Italy appear to have been the turning point.

The right-back, who has often been deployed on either flank due to his versatility, has carried that resurgence into the current campaign. In Tottenham’s recent 3-0 victory over Burnley, Spence once again caught the eye, delivering a commanding performance on the left side of defense.

This renewal is not just a reward for past performances but also a statement of intent from Tottenham.

Djed Spence is now a crucial part of the Spurs line up

With the club set to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2025/26 season and aiming to fight on multiple fronts, squad depth and reliability are more important than ever.

Spence’s new deal reflects Spurs’ belief that he has matured into a player capable of handling those demands.

For Spence personally, the contract marks the peak of a long journey of persistence and resilience.

From struggling for minutes at Spurs to rebuilding his confidence abroad, he now has the platform to become a cornerstone of the team’s defense for years to come.

Tottenham edge closer to statement signing after starting season with a thumping win