Report: Man United considering sensational return of player who left two years ago

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In a twist few would have predicted, Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing David de Gea back to Old Trafford.

The Spaniard, who spent over a decade at the club before departing in 2023, could yet make a sensational comeback as doubts continue to grow over the long-term future of Andre Onana.

De Gea remains a name etched into United’s modern history. Signed from Atlético Madrid in 2011, he endured a difficult start in English football but went on to become one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

By the time he left, De Gea had made more than 540 appearances, claimed the Golden Glove, and cemented himself as one of the club’s most dependable figures.

Man United are interested in David De Gea

When United opted not to renew his contract in 2023, it was seen as the closing of a significant chapter.

According to The Sun, officials at Old Trafford took particular note of his performance in a recent pre-season friendly between United and Fiorentina that ended 1-1.

As per the report, there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Florence for a relatively modest fee, sparking renewed interest from Manchester.

Meanwhile, Onana’s time in Manchester has been turbulent. The Cameroonian arrived from Inter Milan for a substantial fee, touted as a modern goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back.

Andre Onana has failed to perform at Old Trafford

Instead, his spell has been overshadowed by high-profile mistakes in crucial matches.

Those errors have piled pressure on both the player and the club, raising questions about whether he is the right man to guard United’s goal.

Whether nostalgia alone is enough to drive the deal remains to be seen, but if completed, it would surely be one of the headline transfers of the summer window.

Report: Man United plot move for 24-year-old Premier League captain