Sources: Chelsea face crucial decision as interest increases in ‘selfless’ 26-year-old

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 26-year-old defender, a proud product of Chelsea’s academy, remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, yet uncertainty surrounds his role in the squad moving forward.

Should the club secure a new centre-back before the window shuts, Chalobah’s chances of regular first-team football would shrink considerably.

Chelsea could consider permanent Trevoh Chalobah sale

In that case, a loan move is expected to be the likeliest option. However, Chelsea are not ruling out a permanent sale either, particularly as a potential €35 million transfer fee would count as pure profit on the books, an increasingly valuable asset in the club’s attempts to comply with financial regulations.

Interest in Chalobah is widespread. In Italy, Inter Milan have already begun gathering information about the defender’s situation.

They see him as a versatile, ready-made option to reinforce their backline and are especially keen on the possibility of a loan should one of their own defenders depart.

With a salary of around €3 million per year (£2.6m), Chalobah fits comfortably into Inter’s wage structure, making him a financially attainable target.

Blues defender has interest from several clubs

Meanwhile, back in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on developments.

Chalobah’s previous loan spell at Selhurst Park left a positive impression, and with speculation mounting over Marc Guehi’s future, Palace view the Chelsea man as an ideal replacement to step straight into their defensive setup.

Over in Germany, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring the situation closely. Both clubs see Chalobah as a valuable squad addition ahead of a long, grueling season.

His experience in European competition and ability to play across the backline make him an appealing option.

Chalobah has been hailed as “selfless” by former Chelsea manager and club legend Frank Lampard.

