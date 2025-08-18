Sunderland and Burnley hold talks to sign Brazilian star

Burnley FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by
Jadon Sancho of Chelsea battles for possession with Gabriel Pereira of F.C. Copenhagen during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Chelsea FC and F.C. Copenhagen. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Burnley have had contrasting summer transfer windows thus far, and they will now go head-to-head for a signing that could determine which club manages to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Sunderland have had a very impressive, having made a number of signings – and the feel-good atmosphere continued when they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in their first match of the new season. They have already signed two new centre-backs in Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete from Paris Saint-Germain and Getafe respectively, and another could soon follow them in.

Sunderland and Burnley competing to sign Gabriel Pereira

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – MARCH 06: Gabriel Pereira of F.C. Copenhagen celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between F.C. Copenhagen and Chelsea FC at Parken Stadium on March 06, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Patrik Lundin/Getty Images)

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland and Burnley are both interested in FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira, who scored against Chelsea during last season’s UEFA Conference League round of 16 tie. The 25-year-old has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs from across Europe, but the lure of the Premier League could mean that one of the two newly-promoted clubs are best-placed to sign him.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds first-team star set to leave for his boyhood club
Wolves manager Vitor Pereira admits he always dreamed of signing 27-year-old forward
“Under pressure” – Insider provides damning update on Graham Potter’s future as West Ham manager

However, Sunderland and Burnley will have it very difficult to sign Pereira this summer, as the report has noted that the defender wants to stay at FC Copenhagen for the time being. He is comfortable in Denmark, where he regularly plays European football.

Missing out on Pereira would certainly be much more of a blow for Burnley compared to Sunderland, considering the two clubs’ respective transfer business. It appears that they will both have to move on from this situation, although there is a chance that it could be revisited in the next 12 months.

More Stories Gabriel Pereira

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *