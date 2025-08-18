Jadon Sancho of Chelsea battles for possession with Gabriel Pereira of F.C. Copenhagen during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Chelsea FC and F.C. Copenhagen. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Burnley have had contrasting summer transfer windows thus far, and they will now go head-to-head for a signing that could determine which club manages to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Sunderland have had a very impressive, having made a number of signings – and the feel-good atmosphere continued when they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in their first match of the new season. They have already signed two new centre-backs in Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete from Paris Saint-Germain and Getafe respectively, and another could soon follow them in.

Sunderland and Burnley competing to sign Gabriel Pereira

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland and Burnley are both interested in FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira, who scored against Chelsea during last season’s UEFA Conference League round of 16 tie. The 25-year-old has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs from across Europe, but the lure of the Premier League could mean that one of the two newly-promoted clubs are best-placed to sign him.

However, Sunderland and Burnley will have it very difficult to sign Pereira this summer, as the report has noted that the defender wants to stay at FC Copenhagen for the time being. He is comfortable in Denmark, where he regularly plays European football.

Missing out on Pereira would certainly be much more of a blow for Burnley compared to Sunderland, considering the two clubs’ respective transfer business. It appears that they will both have to move on from this situation, although there is a chance that it could be revisited in the next 12 months.