PORTO, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 23: Fabio Vieira of FC Porto reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between FC Porto and Olympiacos FC at Estadio do Dragao on January 23, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to make a number of sales between now and the end of the summer, as they seek to part ways with unwanted players. One of them is Fabio Vieira, who returned to north London last month after an underwhelming loan spell at Porto.

Vieira is one of a number of players that Arsenal want to get rid of, and their chances have looked relatively good. Several sides have shown interest in the Portuguese playmaker, with the latest being West Ham.

West Ham interested in signing Fabio Vieira from Arsenal

But according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), it is considered unlikely that West Ham will make a serious attempt to sign Vieira.

“Arsenal have been looking to sell Fabio Vieira. He doesn’t have a part to play under Mikel Arteta, so they want to cash in. His agent has been in contact with a number of clubs to find him that move, and I believe West Ham are one they’ve spoken to.

“Graham Potter wants to sign a new midfielder, so I have no doubt he’s a name on their list. But I would be surprised if they made a move for him now, to be honest. I think there are other names and different types of player who they would prefer to bring in.

“Personally I think they’d prefer more of an all-action, box-to-box midfielder who can contribute at both ends of the pitch, not just going forward. I don’t think Vieira has shown that at all at Arsenal, he’s not that type of player. So as I say, I wouldn’t expect them to make a move for him.”

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal are able to get the likes of Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson off their books before the summer transfer window closes. If not, there will be a lot of frustration.