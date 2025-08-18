Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The last couple of seasons have been desperately disappointing for West Ham, whose struggled continued on Saturday with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

That result increased the pressure on Graham Potter, who has had an underwhelming spell as manager since taking over from Julen Lopetegui during last season. The Hammers meandered to a 14th place finish on that occasion, but worse could be set to come – especially if they were to lose someone like Lucas Paqueta.

And if West Ham’s struggles continue, the majority of the blame is likely to lie with Potter.

West Ham manager Graham Potter at risk of being sacked

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that the pressure is building on Potter, who is already fighting to save his job at the London Stadium after only one match of the new season.

“The manager is definitely under pressure. Things weren’t good enough when he took over last season, and the defeat to Sunderland was a disastrous way to start the new season. He has done very little so far to show that he’s taking the club in the right direction.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to me. I don’t think the club is set up for managers to be able to succeed, it always felt to me that there is a laxness that emanates from the top.

“They’re a big club, West Ham, and sometimes it feels like they think that’s enough to see them through. But aside from that, the manager has to be doing better with the squad he’s got. It’s the same for anybody, if you’re not winning games then the pressure keeps building, because ultimately that’s what you’re there to do. Whether it’s entirely down to him is a different question, but something has to improve.”

Sunderland was one of West Ham’s easier Premier League matches to start the season, so if they do not up their performances in the coming weeks, there is every chance that Potter is the first manager to be sacked.