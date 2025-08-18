Karren Brady, vice-chair of West Ham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images, karren_brady_official/Instagram)

West Ham have had a turbulent time of things over the last couple of years, but the same cannot be said for vice-chair Karren Brady, whose new appearance has shocked fans in recent days.

Brady, who has been involved with West Ham for over 15 years, recently uploaded a photo to Instagram that fans pointed out was very different to how she had looked previously, as per The Mirror. She also revealed that she had recently undergone a skin-tightening procedure using radio frequency.

Karren Brady shows off incredible transformation in new photo

In the days after the post, Brady has been active in the media. On Sunday, she spoke to talkSPORT about the situation with Lucas Paqueta, who has been linked with a move away from West Ham having now been cleared of spot-fixing allegations.

“It’s been a really tough time for Lucas. It’s such a serious allegation and it was really hanging over him and the FA were going for a worldwide lifetime ban. So the seriousness of the situation was incredible. He was, from day one when the accusation was made, absolutely resolute in the fact that he had nothing to do with this. There was no evidence that he had anything to do with it.

“So it came as a real relief. But we always took the view that we completely believed in him. We stood right the way alongside him throughout the whole scenario. My advice to the manager and to him is just to carry on until we know any different. And that’s exactly what we did.