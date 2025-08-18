West Ham set new asking price for Lucas Paqueta sale

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United shoots during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at Stadium of Light on August 16, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

West Ham have had a challenging summer thus far, but one positive saw Lucas Paqueta being clear of spot-fixing allegations. The Brazil international can now start playing football without a cloud over his head, although that could end up happening away from the London Stadium.

A number of clubs have been linked with late summer moves for Paqueta, with the latest being Crystal Palace. West Ham would prefer to keep their prized playmaker, although it is believed that they are prepared to sell him – if the price is right.

West Ham want £60m to sell Lucas Paqueta this summer

Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham against Brighton
Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham against Brighton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

As reported by GiveMeSport (via West Ham Zone), West Ham are prepared to sell Paqueta if they receive an offer of at least £60m, which would represent a small profit on the £51m they paid to Lyon three years ago.

West Ham will only not listen to offers for two players between now and the end of the summer transfer window, those being  Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Paqueta is one of several stars that could leave, although the club are clear that a deal will only be done in their terms.

Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters, Callum Wilson and Mads Hermansen are the four signings that West Ham have made so far this summer, and on the basis of their 3-0 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, more are needed before the transfer window slams shut.

And it could be that West Ham need someone like Paqueta to depart in order for further additions to be made to Graham Potter’s squad. Regardless, it will be interesting to see whether this three-year spell at the London Stadium comes to an end this summer, although time is running out for clubs to make a move.
