Vitor Pereira, Head Coach of Wolves, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves have been busy this summer, primarily due to selling Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively. Almost £100m was raised from those deals, and this has been used towards improving Vitor Pereira’s squad.

First and foremost, Wolves needed to replace Cunha and Ait-Nouri, and they did so by bringing in Jhon Arias and David Møller Wolfe from Fluminense and AZ Alkmaar respectively. And in the case of the former, his arrival was partly influenced by Pereira.

Vitor Pereira reveals long-standing plans to sign Jhon Arias

Speaking to ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness), Wolves manager Pereira revealed that he has been keen to manage Arias for quite some time.

“I had my eye on him since I saw him play just a metre away, right there on the touchline. After seeing him up close and dealing with the problems he caused us, I said to myself: ‘One day, this one’s going to be mine. He’ll be our player.’ And when the opportunity came, he joined us. I’m happy.

“He’s not a kid. He’s a proven player who’s been consistent for years in a league with its own characteristics. He’ll need some time to adapt, of course, but he’s a different kind of player. I know him very well from facing him in Brazil. That’s why I pushed for this signing.”

Arias appeared as a late substitute during Wolves’ 4-0 defeat to Man City at the weekend, but given how much Pereira rates him, it will surely not be long before he manages to securing a regular spot in the starting line-up at Molineux.