Wolves manager Vitor Pereira admits he always dreamed of signing 27-year-old forward

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Vitor Pereira, Head Coach of Wolves, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves have been busy this summer, primarily due to selling Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively. Almost £100m was raised from those deals, and this has been used towards improving Vitor Pereira’s squad.

First and foremost, Wolves needed to replace Cunha and Ait-Nouri, and they did so by bringing in Jhon Arias and David Møller Wolfe from Fluminense and AZ Alkmaar respectively. And in the case of the former, his arrival was partly influenced by Pereira.

Vitor Pereira reveals long-standing plans to sign Jhon Arias

Jhon Arias
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Jhon Arias of Wolverhampton Wanderers controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celta Vigo at Molineux on August 09, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Speaking to ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness), Wolves manager Pereira revealed that he has been keen to manage Arias for quite some time.

“I had my eye on him since I saw him play just a metre away, right there on the touchline. After seeing him up close and dealing with the problems he caused us, I said to myself: ‘One day, this one’s going to be mine. He’ll be our player.’ And when the opportunity came, he joined us. I’m happy.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady looks completely unrecognisable in new photo
Sunderland and Burnley hold talks to sign Brazilian star
Leeds first-team star set to leave for his boyhood club

“He’s not a kid. He’s a proven player who’s been consistent for years in a league with its own characteristics. He’ll need some time to adapt, of course, but he’s a different kind of player. I know him very well from facing him in Brazil. That’s why I pushed for this signing.”

Arias appeared as a late substitute during Wolves’ 4-0 defeat to Man City at the weekend, but given how much Pereira rates him, it will surely not be long before he manages to securing a regular spot in the starting line-up at Molineux.

More Stories Jhon Arias Vitor Pereira

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *