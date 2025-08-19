“Can’t continue” – Liverpool transfer target releases strong statement over his future

Alexander Isak has addressed his Newcastle future (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has released an official statement on his Instagram page to make it very clear that he feels he should be allowed to leave the club.

Isak has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and the Sweden international acknowledged that in his statement.

However, Isak also took this opportunity to issue some strong words on how Newcastle have handled his future.

It’s been widely reported by the Daily Mail and others that Isak is a target for Liverpool, and he’s not made much of an attempt to hide the fact that he wants to get the chance to get this move…

Alexander Isak’s statement in full:

“I’m proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I’m not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn’t feel right to be there.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak pressuring Newcastle to sell

Newcastle surely won’t want to let a star player like Isak leave, but it’s looking very difficult for them to keep him now.

The 25-year-old coming out with this strong public statement will surely only encourage Liverpool to try again for him.

The Reds will hope that Newcastle will now feel they’re just fighting a losing battle over Isak’s future, and that it might just be for the best for them to get this unhappy player off their books.