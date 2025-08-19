Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked to the move for the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes earlier on in the transfer window.

According to Charles Watts in his CaughtOffside column, Arsenal still retain interest in the 24-year-old Brazilian attacker, but a move might be difficult to get across the line in the summer. There would have to be multiple high-profile departures for the London club to make a move for the Brazilian.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Rodrygo as well.

Can Arsenal sign Rodrygo Goes?

He wrote: “At the moment though there is no sign that Arsenal are going to make a dramatic late move for the Real Madrid winger. The interest is there, but you feel like a lot of things would have to fall into place very quickly for something of that magnitude to happen, including some pretty high-profile late departures.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Rodrygo has been linked with multiple clubs this summer. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality player with a bright future. He might struggle for regular game time at Real Madrid, given their current options, and it might be ideal for him to move on and join a different club where he will play regularly.

Rodrygo has been described as “fantastic” by Carlo Ancelotti in the past.

Rodrygo needs a fresh start

With the World Cup coming up next year, he needs regular football to cement his place in the Brazilian national team. There is no doubt that he’s a world-class talent, and he has shown his ability at Real Madrid consistently. He has helped him win several major trophies during his time at the club. There is no doubt that he would improve Arsenal as well. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 24-year-old is capable anywhere across the front three. In addition to that, he is winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Arsenal.

Arsenal have brought in Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres this summer. However, they could use another left-sided attacker, and Rodrygo could be the ideal fit for them. However, it will not be a cheap acquisition, and Arsenal might need to sell multiple players in order to get the deal done.