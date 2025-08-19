Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta talks with his players during the Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent weeks.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has now revealed in his column with CaughtOffside that the player has switched agents recently, and he might not be happy with his bit-part role at the club.

Trossard set to exit?

A summer exit is still very much a possibility, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 30-year-old has been an excellent acquisition since joining the club from Brighton. He has been a very useful player for Arsenal, but he will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal is unlikely to appeal to him.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can provide him with the opportunities he needs. The player is at the peak of his career, and he could look to move on in search of regular time. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal should keep Leandro Trossard

Arsenal need to hold onto quality players like him if they want to fight for major trophies. They will need more options at their disposal so that they can rotate the squad and keep their key players fresh. Trossard is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and having players like him will be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Arsenal must do everything in their power to convince the player to stay at the club. The fact that he has switched agents recently suggests that he might be considering a transfer. He would certainly benefit from joining a club where he would get regular game time.