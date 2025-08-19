Report: Aston Villa forced to part ways with midfielder due to SCR concerns

Aston Villa are now prepared to sanction the departure of Leander Dendoncker this summer.

According to a report from The Athletic, the midfielder will join Spanish club Real Oviedo on a free transfer. Aston Villa have decided to let him leave without involving any transfer fee because they want to balance the books and get into compliance with UEFA’s Squad Cost Rules (SCR).

Leander Dendoncker needed to leave

Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker
The Belgian was not a key player for them, and he will now look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Spanish club. Aston Villa have suffered because of PSR/SCR regulations this summer. They have not been able to bring in quality signings, and they have had to cash in on some of the players as well.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa agreement over the sale of attacker

It will be interesting to see if they can cope with the current situation and fight back this season.

There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal, and they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery as well. A club of their stature should be fighting for European qualification every season. It will be interesting to see if they can put up a strong showing in the coming months.

Aston Villa need to secure European football

Aston Villa were competing in the UEFA Champions League last season, and they will look to get back to that level. There is no doubt that they have the quality to compete at that level regularly. However, they need quality players as well.

If they manage to secure European qualification for the next season, they will have more revenue, and it will allow them greater freedom in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Dendoncker will look to establish himself as an important player for the Spanish club. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his potential with them.

