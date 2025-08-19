Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and he wants to join Crystal Palace.

According to Ben Jacobs, the midfielder has already informed the Foxes that he wants to join the Eagles this summer. Leicester City are holding out for a fee of around £30 million, and it will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to pay up.

They could have signed him for a more reasonable amount of money, but his relegation release clause has now expired. Newcastle are keen on El Khannouss as well.

Bilal El Khannouss to replace Eze

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign the player as a replacement for Eberechi Eze. The player is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. He has been a key player for Crystal Palace over the years, and replacing him will be a top priority.

Meanwhile, the Championship midfielder certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could help fill the void left by the England international at Crystal Palace. The opportunity to move back to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the midfielder. It is no surprise that he has already informed his club that he wants to move.

Can Palace get the deal done?

He will hope that the two parties can finalise an agreement quickly. The midfielder is quite young, and he has a bright future. He could justify the £30 million outlay in the long run. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are prepared to pay up. They have no shortage of resources, especially if they sell some of their key players.

El Khannouss is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will look to add creativity and a cutting edge in the final third.