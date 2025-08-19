“Stepping up talks” – David Ornstein provides significant Chelsea transfer update

Christopher Nkunku getting off the Chelsea team bus (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly open to a return to his former club RB Leipzig as they step up talks to bring him back.

The Frenchman hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time at Chelsea and it makes sense that he now seems to be edging closer to the Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea have signed a host of attacking players in recent times, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian all likely to make it harder for Nkunku to get much playing time in Enzo Maresca’s side.

See below as David Ornstein has now posted his latest update on Nkunku possibly heading back to his old club Leipzig…

Christopher Nkunku has also been targeted by Bayern Munich

Nkunku has also been strongly linked with Bayern Munich this summer, though it seems Leipzig could be another option.

See below as Ben Jacobs has posted about Bayern wanting Nkunku, though things have seemingly not progressed to anything that advanced, even if the Bundesliga giants were seemingly optimistic about a potential deal…

Chelsea’s mass clear-out

Nkunku could be one of a number of big names leaving Chelsea this summer.

We’ve already seen Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sold by the Blues.

Nkunku could be next, while Nicolas Jackson is another player attracting interest, with the Telegraph linking him with Aston Villa.