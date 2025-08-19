“Fee agreed” – Ben Jacobs claims Tottenham are closing in on major transfer

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace against Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for the transfer of England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to Ben Jacobs, this deal now looks to be edging closer, while Palace are also accelerating their efforts to sign a replacement for Eze.

See below for Jacobs’ post on X, formerly Twitter, as the reliable journalist says the Eagles are pursuing Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss as one of their main targets to come in and fill the void left by Eze once he goes…

Following on from a post earlier in the day that said Tottenham and Palace had reached an agreement in principle for Eze, Jacobs added: “Fee agreed, with Palace now accelerating efforts to find a replacement. Eze will train as normal as he waits for Palace. Talks ongoing over Bilal El Khannouss, who remains one of the leading options.”

Eberechi Eze set for Tottenham despite interest from Arsenal earlier in the summer

Eze will now surely become a Tottenham player, despite Arsenal also looking very closely at the 27-year-old earlier on in this transfer window.

Chelsea were also admirers of Eze, but those deals never materialised to anything particularly concrete, it would seem.

Spurs fans will be delighted about that, with Eze looking ideal for their style of play, and giving them just what they need while James Maddison is out with a long-term injury.

Eze leaves Palace as a club legend

Even if CPFC supporters will be disappointed to see Eze moving on, he surely departs Selhurst Park as a club legend.

Eze scored the winning goal for Palace in their memorable FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City last season, and has generally been a joy to watch for the south Londoners.

In many ways, Palace fans can perhaps count themselves lucky that Eze stayed for as long as he did, as one imagines bigger teams have surely been monitoring him for some time now.