‘Exceptional’ Premier League star turns down Spurs and Newcastle in favour of Liverpool

According to IndyKaila News, Marc Guehi has rejected approaches from both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the last 48 hours, making it clear that his preference is a switch to Liverpool.

The Crystal Palace defender, widely regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs in the Premier League, is linked with a move away from Selhurst Park after entering the final year of his contract at the club.

Both Newcastle and Spurs submitted offers recently, looking to strengthen their defensive options before the transfer deadline.

Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in Guehi

While Spurs have both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the club, they still reportedly tried to sign Guehi this summer.

On the other hand, Newcastle United have long term interest in Guehi and tried to sign him multiple times last year but failed to get the deal over the line.

Despite the appeal of Champions League football with Newcastle or the ambitious project at Spurs, Guehi has stood firm and declined their proposals.

The England international is waiting for Liverpool. The Reds have been linked with the England international throughout the summer as they continue to explore options to refresh their defensive line.

With Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career and injury issues affecting other centre-backs in the squad, Guehi is seen as an ideal candidate to step in as both a long-term leader and an immediate contributor.

Marc Guehi is dreaming of a move to Liverpool

Liverpool, however, have yet to make a formal bid. The Merseyside club are carefully managing their transfer budget while also prioritising other areas of the squad. Even so, Guehi’s patience suggests he is willing to wait for an Anfield move rather than commit elsewhere.

At Crystal Palace, his future remains uncertain. The Eagles would prefer to keep their defensive cornerstone, but with Guehi entering the final stages of his contract, they may be forced to negotiate should a significant offer arrive.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

