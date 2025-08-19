Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa agreement over the sale of attacker

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma have reached agreement over a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, with all parties reaching a verbal agreement over the weekend.

The move will see the Jamaican international join the Serie A club on loan for a fee of €2–3 million, with the agreement also including a €22 million buy option clause that can be triggered at the end of the season.

Bailey had made it clear in recent weeks that Roma was his top priority despite receiving interest from elsewhere in Europe. His determination to make the move has played a crucial role in speeding up the negotiations, which now stand finalised in principle.

Leon Bailey is set to leave Aston Villa today

As part of the timeline agreed between the clubs, Bailey will land in Italy on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to undergo his medical with Roma that afternoon.

Medical authorisation has already been granted, with no obstacles expected before the official announcement from the Giallorossi.

For Aston Villa, the decision to sanction Bailey’s departure comes after an inconsistent spell in the Premier League. The winger, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, showed his quality at times but often struggled with injuries and consistency.

With Villa pushing to balance their squad for another demanding campaign under Unai Emery, the move allows them both financial flexibility and room to maneuver in the market.

AS Roma finally get the player they wanted

For Roma, this deal is a crucial step in this summer transfer window. They have been actively searching the market for a wide attacker who can provide goals and creativity.

With his arrival set for Tuesday, Bailey is on the verge of becoming the latest high-profile addition to Roma’s squad, and fans at the Stadio Olimpico will be eager to see whether he can rediscover the form that once made him one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attacking talents.

