Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool star makes U-turn on transfer decision

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Federico Chiesa has made his intentions clear to Liverpool, he wants to stay and fight for his place at Anfield.

The Italian scored a crucial goal in Liverpool’s 4-2 win against Bournemouth in the season opener.

He was introduced as a substitute and made immediate impact by scoring the third goal for Arne Slot’s team.

The Italian international, who only joined the club last year, had considered leaving earlier in the summer but now appears determined to write a new chapter with the Reds.

Federico Chiesa wanted to leave Liverpool earlier

Back in June and July, Chiesa’s situation seemed far more complicated. Liverpool had rejected multiple approaches for Luis Díaz, and as a result, Chiesa feared his opportunities would be limited.

The tension grew when the 27-year-old forward was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia, sparking rumours that he could be on the move after just one year in England.

Clubs in Italy and Spain kept a close eye on developments, sensing a potential opportunity to lure him away.

However, the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. With Diaz now leaving the club, space has opened up in the Reds’ attacking unit. That departure has given Chiesa renewed confidence in his role under Slot.

The Italian now wants to stay at Anfield

Romano reports that Chiesa and his representatives have directly informed Liverpool’s board of their “clear desire” to remain, underlining their commitment to working through what had been a period of uncertainty.

Liverpool fans will be encouraged by this turnaround. The Italian is a versatile player who adds depth and quality to the squad.

His determination to stay and fight for a bigger role could now make him a central figure in Liverpool’s attack moving forward.

For Liverpool, Chiesa’s decision removes one headache in what has already been a hectic transfer window. Instead of having to replace another high-profile forward, the club can now focus on integrating the Italian fully into their plans for the season.

