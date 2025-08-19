Contract agreed: Arsenal star to sign new deal with pay rise amid transfer speculation

Leandro Trossard in Arsenal training with Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has reportedly agreed a new contract with a pay rise at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite some speculation over the Belgium international’s future, he looks no closer to leaving to join any other club, according to the Athletic.

The report adds that Trossard has agreed a new deal that will see him earn higher wages, even if the length of his contract has not been extended.

This is a slightly surprising move by Arsenal, but it seems it’s been done to show the player his value in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Trossard has had a fine impact during his time at Arsenal, even if he was an unused substitute against Manchester United at the weekend.

Can Leandro Trossard still have a key role to play for Arsenal?

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke this summer to strengthen their attacking midfield options, so that could perhaps limit Trossard’s minutes this season.

Still, it now looks like AFC are happy to keep the 30-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 124 games for the north Londoners since joining from Brighton.

Given Gabriel Martinelli’s poor performance away to Man Utd, it’s perhaps easy to imagine Trossard will still get a chance to play again soon.

What Charles Watts told us about Trossard’s future

Our columnist Charles Watts has also discussed Trossard’s situation, saying: “Arsenal are not actively trying to push him towards the exit door, in fact we know they have offered him the chance to sign a new contract over the past 12 months.

“Nothing appears to be close when it comes to a Trossard exit and if nothing happens then Mikel Arteta will be more than happy for the Belgium international to stick around.

“He’s been an excellent signing since he arrived from Brighton and can still offer plenty when he’s on the pitch. The issue for Trossard, however, is that he might not be on the pitch this season as much as he would like, providing everyone stays fit.”