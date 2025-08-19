This “absolutely amazing” signing still needed at Liverpool, warns ex-Reds ace

Arne Slot and Jermaine Pennant (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool still need another striker, with Alexander Isak an “absolutely amazing” option for the Reds, according to Jermaine Pennant.

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike this summer, and the Frenchman has started well with goals in his opening two competitive games against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Still, Pennant believes the Merseyside giants might still find they need another out-and-out number 9 in case Ekitike gets injured.

Watch below as the pundit, who played for Liverpool between 2006 and 2009, urged his old club to strengthen with Isak after the departures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz…

? "They NEED a striker" ? Ex-Red Jermaine Pennant has urged Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak this summer! ? pic.twitter.com/duVtoaMxmI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 19, 2025

Liverpool told why they still need to sign Alexander Isak

“They’ve lost three attacking players,” Pennant said.

“If Ekitike got injured, they’ve got no number 9. So if you do get Isak, absolutely amazing, you’ve not only bolstered, but you’ve got one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

“Ekitike can then also play on the left, he can also play a little bit deeper.

“I know they’ve got a lot of firepower, but they need another striker.”

Liverpool firing in the goals, but what about their defence?

Some LFC fans might be concerned that there’s so much talk about signings up front when the real issues look to be in defence.

Arne Slot’s side were rock solid last season, but conceded twice in the games against Palace and Bournemouth.

Liverpool also looked a bit suspect defensively in pre-season, so there’s arguably more of a need for a top signing in defence instead of an elite striker like Isak.

It’s been all change at the back for Liverpool this season as Trent Alexander-Arnold has left, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have come in, so perhaps it will take some time for this new-look back four to get used to each other.