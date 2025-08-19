PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Liverpool and Arsenal stars dominate in superb XI

Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and William Saliba (Photo by Julian Finney, George Wood, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal players dominate today’s PFA Premier League Team of the Year, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Declan Rice and Alexander Isak in the line up.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season, so it’s not too surprising to see their players dominating here, with Salah joined by Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

See below for the full team, with Matz Sels, Milos Kerkez, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Chris Wood also among the big names chosen by their peers at this evening’s award ceremony…

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year – voted for by the players. ?#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/j85lXebf9d — PFA (@PFA) August 19, 2025

This is certainly a strong team, with Forest duo Sels and Wood perhaps the slightly unexpected two names, though they were great performers for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last season.

Aside from that, it’s clear that players like Isak, Salah, Rice and Gabriel are fully up there with the very finest players in the country and indeed the world.

Liverpool’s Premier League champions dominate PFA team

Liverpool were the runaway champions last season so there’s perhaps even an argument that they could’ve had a few more players in this line up.

Still, these are the club’s stand-out performers, and fans will also note that Milos Kerkez has now joined the Reds from Bournemouth.

Isak could also end up being one to watch on the market, with Liverpool linked with an interest in signing the Newcastle striker, as per the Daily Mail and others.

If Liverpool do manage to sign Isak he’d surely be in with a very good shout of making this line up again this time next year.

The Sweden international would surely make Arne Slot’s the clear Premier League title favourites once again and it’s easy to imagine him having a starring role at Anfield for years to come.