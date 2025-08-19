Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wins PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year after an outstanding 2024/25 campaign.

The Egypt international played a starring role for Liverpool in their Premier League title success, scoring 29 goals in 38 league matches.

Salah surely fully deserves tonight’s award, which was chosen by his peers in the Premier League, as confirmed in the post from the PFA’s official X account below…

Mohamed Salah is the PFA Players’ Player of Year. ?#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/fwAaj5k6cz — PFA (@PFA) August 19, 2025

Salah was also unsurprisingly named in the team of the season, while Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers won the Young Player of the Year award.

Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and all-time Premier League great

Salah has surely now established himself as one of the very best players in Liverpool’s history, as well as one of the all-time greats of the Premier League as a whole.

The 33-year-old was unplayable for much of last season, contributing heavily in both goals and assists as LFC won their 20th title.

Salah also scored in his first game of the season this term, taking him up to joint-fourth place in the list of the Premier League’s all-time top scorers…

Player Goals Clubs Alan Shearer 260 Blackburn, Newcastle Harry Kane 213 Tottenham Wayne Rooney 208 Everton, Man United Andrew Cole 187 Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland Mohamed Salah 187 Chelsea, Liverpool

Salah will surely be one to watch again this season as one of the favourites to be the Premier League’s top scorer and best player, while Liverpool will likely remain one of the main favourites to win the title.

Even neutrals will surely admit that it’s been a joy to watch Salah performing at such a high level for so long in English football.