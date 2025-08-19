Desire Doue, William Saliba, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Jonathan Clauss of France celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

It is no secret that they need more quality in the middle, and they have been linked with Carlos Baleba from Brighton. However, the Seagulls are unwilling to sanction his departure. Manchester United are now looking at alternatives.

Eduardo Camavinga would be a superb addition

The Real Madrid star could prove to be an excellent long-term investment, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. According to Fichajes, they are considering a proposal close to €80 million. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

The French international is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player. He could be a solid long-term acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

The player has been previously labelled as “spectacular” by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester United.

Arsenal have been linked with Camavinga in recent months.

Amorim wants midfield quality

Manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly informed the club hierarchy internally that he needs a player with more energy in the middle of the park. The Real Madrid players certainly fit the profile, and he could be a player for Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United need to improve their squad if they want to fight for Champions League qualification and domestic trophies this season. They started the Premier League campaign with a defeat against Arsenal, and they will look to bounce back strongly. With little time left in the transfer window, they must act quickly to address their major weaknesses before the window closes.