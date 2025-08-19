Man United outcast is being monitored by league winners in surprising development

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Napoli are closely monitoring the situation of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as they search for reinforcements in attack following the injury setback to Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A champions see the Danish international as a potential solution to their striker dilemma, with discussions ongoing behind the scenes.

Lukaku has suffered a thigh injury in preseason for Italian champions Napoli and the Belgian striker may require surgery.

There has been no timeframe given for the injury suffered by Lukaku but he is expected to be out for a few months, leaving Napoli short in attack.

Man United want to sell Rasmus Hojlund

United’s preference, as Jacobs reports, is to sell the striker outright, with an asking price set at £40 million. Such a deal would allow the club to recoup a significant portion of their investment while also generating funds for other squad rebuilds.

However, sources indicate that while a permanent sale is the first choice, United may be willing to consider a loan deal under the right conditions if it helps move the player on.

Napoli’s interest in Hojlund makes complete sense. Firstly, they are looking to find a short term solution for Lukaku and Hojlund is someone who has past experience of playing in Serie A.

A move to Napoli could revive Hojlund’s career

The attacker played for Atalanta in Italy before his big money move to Man United, which has not worked at all for the striker.

Despite Hojlund’s struggles, he is a young attacker who can perform well under the right environment and away from the pressures of playing for Man United.

A move to Napoli under an experienced manager like Antonio Conte can help Hojlund regain his confidence and form.

