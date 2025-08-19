Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United applauds the fans after the Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to improve two areas of their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Fichajes, they have set aside funds of around €150 million to bring in a quality goalkeeper and a reliable midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.

Man United want to sign a keeper and a midfielder

Andre Onana has been quite underwhelming for them, and he needs to be replaced. Altay Bayindir was handed a start against Arsenal in the Premier League opener, and his error allowed Arsenal to win the game. It is evident that Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions over the next few days. A quality goalkeeper could make a huge difference for Manchester United at the back and help them grind out vital results.

They are keen on a quality midfielder as well. They wanted to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton, but that deal seems unlikely. It remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to the targets now. Manchester United have struggled to dominate midfield contests, and signing a quality midfielder could make a big difference. They should aim for someone who is physically imposing and is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Manchester United need quality players to bounce back

Manchester United had a disappointing season last time, and they will bounce back strongly. They need to return to the UEFA Champions League, and they will look to push for domestic trophies as well. A club of their stature should be winning trophies fairly regularly.

It remains to be seen whether they can plug their weaknesses before the window. They have done well to improve the attacking unit, and a quality goalkeeper and a midfielder could take them to a whole new level.