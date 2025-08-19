Alexander Isak is a Liverpool transfer target (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United all summer, but the Magpies have not sanctioned his departure yet.

The player has made it clear that he wants to join Liverpool this summer, but Newcastle are adamant that they will not let him leave unless they find a quality replacement. They have already turned down a substantial offer from the Premier League champions.

Newcastle could be in trouble

According to a report from The Mirror, Newcastle are now setting a bad precedent for future transfers. They could face backlash from players as well as agents in the future. It is evident that talented young players often join mid-table clubs and use them as stepping stones. Any new player would have second thoughts about joining Newcastle in the future, especially if they make it difficult for players to move on.

Alexander Isak wants to move on

Isak has been an exceptional performer for Newcastle, and he wants to move to a bigger club now. He is at the peak of his career, and he wants to play for a team where he will be able to win major trophies. Newcastle are not quite at that level yet, and letting the player move on to fulfil his ambitions would have been ideal.

It makes no sense to hold on to a player against his wishes. The Swedish international has been quite clear with his stance, and he has communicated his desire to the club well in advance. However, Newcastle are not entertaining any potential move for now. In addition to that, they have missed out on multiple attacking targets, which has made it difficult for them to consider the departure of the Swedish international.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The player has already skipped pre-season with Newcastle, and he has yet to join up with the squad for the Premier League campaign. It will be interesting to see if he can convince Newcastle to let him leave eventually.