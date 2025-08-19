Unai Emery is keen to work with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly expected not to be involved for the Blues in their next game against West Ham United on Friday evening as he looks likely to leave the club.

Although a deal doesn’t seem to be particularly close, Jackson is attracting strong interest from Aston Villa, where his former manager Unai Emery is said to be keen on working with him again./

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Emery remains a fan of Jackson and is looking for a new signing up front.

There could be an issue, however, with how Villa are able to afford this deal, so it remains to be seen if it’s realistic for them as things stand.

Nicolas Jackson eyed on loan but Chelsea want permanent sale

Jackson hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, but it’s easy to see how he could perhaps develop into someone who’d be a decent option for a club like Villa.

The Senegal international is also attracting interest from Newcastle, according to the Telegraph, and Villa might need to sell before being able to buy.

Alternatively, it’s also suggested AVFC could try signing Jackson on loan, but the Telegraph’s report makes it clear that Chelsea prefer a permanent sale.

Jackson to replace Ollie Watkins?

There have been some question marks about Ollie Watkins’ Villa future in recent times, so it could be that Jackson would replace the England international.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on how this situation develops in the next few days as we’re edging closer to the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea will surely be keen to offload Jackson after signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, so perhaps clubs are banking on them lowering their demands as we get closer to the deadline.