Official: Liverpool announce £25m move for attacking midfielder

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of Ben Doak to Bournemouth for a fee of £25 million, with the young winger penning a five-year contract and taking the No.11 shirt at the Vitality Stadium.

The move marks another significant investment from the Cherries, who continue to reshape their squad under Andoni Iraola.

For Doak, it represents the chance to finally step out of the shadows at Anfield and establish himself as a regular first-team player in the Premier League.

The player showed promise at Liverpool, the 19-year-old found opportunities limited in a star-studded attack and has now opted for a club where he can develop at senior level.

Liverpool have added a buy-back clause in the deal

Liverpool’s decision to sell comes with a crucial caveat. As reported, the deal includes a buy-back clause, ensuring the Reds retain a pathway to bring Doak back should he fulfill the vast potential they believe he possesses.

This clause mirrors the approach Liverpool took with the sale of Jarell Quansah, highlighting the club’s long-term planning and reluctance to permanently lose some of their brightest academy products.

Doak’s decision to choose Bournemouth is particularly interesting given the level of interest in his services.

Portuguese giants Porto pushed strongly for his signature, while Nottingham Forest and Leeds United made enquiries earlier in the summer.

Everton were interested in signing Ben Doak

Everton even explored the possibility of a move but ultimately did not follow up with a formal bid. Earlier this year, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town had also contacted Liverpool about a potential transfer.

The transfer takes Liverpool’s sales for the summer to a staggering £206 million, a figure that could rise to £227m once add-ons across various deals are factored in.

For Bournemouth, Doak’s arrival could prove a statement signing. He is a player who is known for his pace and creative quality in the wide attacking positions.

If he fulfills that promise on the South Coast, Liverpool’s buyback clause may come into play sooner rather than later.

