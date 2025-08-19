Sky reporter: Aston Villa involved in talks to sign 24-year-old Premier League striker

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa have stepped up their interest in Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, adding the 24-year-old to their attacking shortlist and holding initial talks about a potential move.

The Senegalese striker, who has been strongly tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, is now being closely monitored by Villa as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad.

Jackson’s future at Chelsea has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer.

With the Blues signing two new strikers: Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, Jackson has now fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and playing time will be difficult for him this season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Nicolas Jackson is ready to leave Chelsea this summer

Realising that, the attacker is now ready to leave the club this summer, agreeing to the decision taken by the club hierarchy.

Plettenberg reports that Villa are not alone in exploring the possibility of signing Jackson. Several clubs across Europe have expressed interest, with Bayern Munich among those who gathered information on the striker.

However, a move to Bavaria has already been ruled out, with the Bundesliga champions opting to focus their resources on other attacking targets.

Jackson would bring qualities that Emery values highly: pace in transition, flexibility to play centrally or out wide, and the ability to stretch defenses. He is a player that Emery knows well from their time together at Villarreal in Spain.

Jackson can work well at Aston Villa under Emery

With Ollie Watkins the established No.9, Jackson could provide both competition and support, ensuring Villa have the depth required to handle domestic and European commitments.

At just 24 years old, Jackson still has significant room for growth. His potential, combined with Premier League experience, makes him an attractive option for clubs willing to invest in a player who has already adapted to the demands of English football.

Jackson’s exit from Chelsea is inevitable but it remains to be seen if he will be reuniting with his former manager at Villa Park or interest from some other club would change the scenery of this transfer saga.

