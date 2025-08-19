Sources: Inter Milan reignite interest in attacker amid Chelsea uncertainty

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Inter Milan’s search for a new attacking reinforcement has taken another twist, with the Italian giants now turning their attention back to Christopher Nkunku after cooling their pursuit of Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

The Nerazzurri had initially considered the Frenchman earlier this month when intermediaries offered him to the club, but concerns over his injury record and Chelsea’s hefty demands saw the idea pushed to one side.

However, with Lookman no longer an option now and the transfer window entering its decisive phase, Inter have reopened discussions around Nkunku, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Inter Milan enter race to sign Christopher Nkunku

What makes the move more intriguing is the ongoing stalemate between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Bayern had been pushing to secure Nkunku on a loan deal with an option to buy, but both Chelsea and the player have been clear, a permanent transfer is the only acceptable outcome.

Chelsea’s valuation of Nkunku, who scored 15 goals in all competitions last season for the Blues, remains a sticking point. Initially demanding around €45 million, the London club have slightly reduced their asking price to €40 million in a bid to attract serious bidders.

Yet, they remain firm in rejecting any simple loan arrangements. The Blues are only willing to entertain offers that include either an obligation to buy or a straight permanent deal.

Nkunku wants a permanent move away from Chelsea

From Nkunku’s side, the situation is equally straightforward. He does not want to commit to a temporary move and has made it clear that he would prefer a long-term project where he can re-establish himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking midfielders.

Inter, meanwhile, have requested updated details about the conditions of a potential deal and will carry out internal evaluations before deciding whether to push forward with negotiations.

The club’s hierarchy is aware that Nkunku could represent both a gamble, given his fitness history, and a huge opportunity, given his proven quality during his time at RB Leipzig.

If Inter decide to move ahead, they could face competition not only from Bayern but potentially from other European clubs closely monitoring the situation.

